Curry chicken in Atlanta

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta
|CURRY PUFF CHICKEN
|$8.00
Puff pastries filled with minced chicken, sweet potatoes and onion tossed in curry powder served with cucumber salad (4)
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|Chicken Curry
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
|Walnut Shrimp
|$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
|General Tso's Vegetarian
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
Get Fruity Cafe
3707 Main Street, College Park
|CURRY CHICKEN
|$2.50