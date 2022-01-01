Chips and salsa in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Side Of Chip Salsa
|$0.50
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Large Chips & Salsa
|$8.00
|Medium Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.95
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.99
Chips, our salsa roja and salsa verde
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Large Chips & Salsa
|$8.00
|Medium Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
|Small Chips & salsa
|$4.50
SALADS
No Mas! Cantina
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
Fresh tortilla chips and our house made, fire-roasted salsa.
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
Fresh tortilla chips and our house made, fire-roasted salsa.
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.50
Crispy yellow corn tortillas served with our house made fresh tomato salsa...light, spicy, refreshing and familiar flavor!
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Get Fruity Cafe
3707 Main Street, College Park
|Sun Chips - Garden Salsa
|$1.59
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.95
|Chips & Avocado Salsa Verde
|$5.95
Get Fruity Cafe
5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I, College park
|Sun Chips - Garden Salsa
|$1.25
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Chips & Salsa to-go
|$3.00
|Chips and 1 Salsa
|$2.00
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
Our house cut tortilla chips seasoned with fry spice, and a spicy fire roasted salsa
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nook on Piedmont Park
1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Bowl Salsa & Chips
|$8.00