Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Of Chip Salsa$0.50
Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Rreal Tacos
Tacos & Tequilas image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chips & Salsa$8.00
Medium Chips & Salsa$6.00
More about Tacos & Tequilas
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$2.95
More about La Costilla Grill
Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$4.99
Chips, our salsa roja and salsa verde
More about Big Kahuna
Tacos & Tequilas image

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large Chips & Salsa$8.00
Medium Chips & Salsa$6.00
Small Chips & salsa$4.50
More about Tacos & Tequilas
No Mas! Cantina image

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Fresh tortilla chips and our house made, fire-roasted salsa.
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Fresh tortilla chips and our house made, fire-roasted salsa.
More about No Mas! Cantina
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
efe983ca-e84e-438c-98df-8ef73fb2793f image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.50
Crispy yellow corn tortillas served with our house made fresh tomato salsa...light, spicy, refreshing and familiar flavor!
More about El Burro Pollo
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Get Fruity Cafe

3707 Main Street, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sun Chips - Garden Salsa$1.59
More about Get Fruity Cafe
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.95
Chips & Avocado Salsa Verde$5.95
More about North River Tavern
Item pic

 

Get Fruity Cafe

5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I, College park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sun Chips - Garden Salsa$1.25
More about Get Fruity Cafe
Takorea image

FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about Takorea
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa to-go$3.00
Chips and 1 Salsa$2.00
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image

 

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$5.00
Our house cut tortilla chips seasoned with fry spice, and a spicy fire roasted salsa
More about SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
The Nook on Piedmont Park image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nook on Piedmont Park

1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (2678 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Salsa & Chips$8.00
More about The Nook on Piedmont Park
Restaurant banner

 

Habitat Restaurant & Bar

310 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 3.9 (91 reviews)
Fast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
More about Habitat Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Belgian Waffles

Salmon Salad

Beef Curry

Tomato Basil Soup

Vietnamese Coffee

Teriyaki Salmon

Shrimp Basket

Meatloaf

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston