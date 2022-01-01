Wontons in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve wontons
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
541 Main Street NE, Atlanta
|Wonton Soup
|$8.00
Shrimp and pork wontons, mushroom, napa cabbage, chicken broth, crispy garlic
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|Spicy Wonton Dumpling/ 5 pcs
|$7.00
Shrimp and Pork
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta
|Wonton Soup
|$8.00
Shrimp and pork wontons, mushroom, napa cabbage,
chicken broth, crispy garlic
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Wonton Soup
|$8.00
Shrimp and pork wontons, mushroom, napa cabbage, chicken broth, crispy garlic
|Crispy Wonton
|$1.00
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Chicken Wonton Ramen
|$16.00
Home ground minced chicken wrapped in wonton skin, bean sprouts, bok choy and scallions.
|Chicken Wonton
|$1.50
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|WONTON SOUP