Bread pudding in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about SOHO American Bistro
SOHO American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Classic Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$9.50
More about Lagarde
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding, Caramel Sauce
More about Its Baked Baby
Its Baked Baby
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
|Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
|$8.97
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Bread Pudding
|$6.99
More about a mano
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
|Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
|$12.00
bananas, rum caramel sauce, salted caramel gelato
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Bread Pudding To-Go
|$6.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding
|$12.00
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta
|Bread Pudding*
|$4.29
Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.