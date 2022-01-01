Teriyaki salmon in Atlanta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon App$8.50
More about Wagaya - Emory
Formaggio Mio image

PIZZA

Formaggio Mio

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki$25.95
More about Formaggio Mio
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$18.50
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Item pic

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon$22.00
Teppan grilled salmon cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce. Comes with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki$25.00
Grilled salmon and vegetables with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice miso soup.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teppan Salmon Teriyaki$20.00
More about Nagomiya
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki$8.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

