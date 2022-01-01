Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Dragon Roll$8.50
pickles, cucumber, carrot, inari tofu skin, avocado
Veggie Temp Roll$7.50
sweet potato, japanese pumpkin
More about Wagaya - Emory
Item pic

 

Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Veggie Roll$9.99
Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
26 Thai Sushi & Bar image

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eat More Veggie Roll$15.00
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, yellow radish
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Item pic

 

Spice House- Midtown

375 14th Street NW, Atlanta

Avg 1 (1 review)
Takeout
Veggie Spring Roll$10.00
Cabbage, carrots, onions, Brussels, cauliflower, broccoli tossed in jerk sauce and rolled in our house egg roll
More about Spice House- Midtown
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Dragon Roll$9.00
More about Nagomiya
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Dragon Roll$8.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Walnut Salad

Chicken Tenders

Banana Cake

Lentil Soup

Chicken Salad

Pineapple Fried Rice

Teriyaki Chicken

Cucumber Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston