Veggie rolls in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve veggie rolls
More about Wagaya - Emory
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Veggie Dragon Roll
|$8.50
pickles, cucumber, carrot, inari tofu skin, avocado
|Veggie Temp Roll
|$7.50
sweet potato, japanese pumpkin
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta
|Tandoori Veggie Roll
|$9.99
Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Eat More Veggie Roll
|$15.00
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, yellow radish
More about Spice House- Midtown
Spice House- Midtown
375 14th Street NW, Atlanta
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$10.00
Cabbage, carrots, onions, Brussels, cauliflower, broccoli tossed in jerk sauce and rolled in our house egg roll