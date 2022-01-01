Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato basil soup in
Atlanta
/
Atlanta
/
Tomato Basil Soup
Atlanta restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
PIZZA
Hearth Pizza Tavern
5992 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs
Avg 4.3
(838 reviews)
Tomato Basil Soup
$8.00
Cheddar and gruyere, cheesy focaccia crouton.
More about Hearth Pizza Tavern
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
No reviews yet
#44 Tomato Basil Soup
More about Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
