Chicken fried rice in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Chai Peking
Chai Peking
2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta
|Chicken & Beef Fried Rice
Chopped beef and dark meat chicken, egg, green onion, yellow onion, peas, and carrots fried up with rice, seasonings, and soy sauce
|Chicken Fried Rice
Chopped dark meat chicken, egg, green onion, yellow onion, peas, and carrots, fried in soy sauce
More about Gu's Dumplings
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$16.50
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.
More about Anh's Kitchen
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.00
Chicken, egg, carrot, and green pea
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$17.50
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice - Teppan grilled chicken breast & shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$16.50
Teppan grilled chicken breast, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
More about Yebisuya
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.99
Egg Fried Rice with carrots, onions & scallions. Topped with teriyaki chicken
More about Gu's Kitchen
NOODLES
Gu's Kitchen
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$16.50
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.