Chicken fried rice in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

Chai Peking

2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Beef Fried Rice
Chopped beef and dark meat chicken, egg, green onion, yellow onion, peas, and carrots fried up with rice, seasonings, and soy sauce
Chicken Fried Rice
Chopped dark meat chicken, egg, green onion, yellow onion, peas, and carrots, fried in soy sauce
Chicken Fried Rice image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$16.50
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.
Anh's Kitchen image

 

Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Chicken, egg, carrot, and green pea
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice$17.50
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice - Teppan grilled chicken breast & shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
Chicken Fried Rice$16.50
Teppan grilled chicken breast, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Egg Fried Rice with carrots, onions & scallions. Topped with teriyaki chicken
Chicken Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$16.50
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$7.00
Wingz In The City image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wingz In The City

4485 Campbelton Rd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chicken Fried Rice$7.99
