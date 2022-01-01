Paninis in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve paninis
More about Fresh to Order
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken BLT Panini
|$9.80
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli
|Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
More about Fresh to Order
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Fresh to Order
1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Gruyere Panini
|$9.49
Gruyere cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, on house-made ciabatta grilled to perfection.
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Classic Burger
|$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
|Turkey Avocado Panini
|$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.95
onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
More about Lovett Lion's Cafe
Lovett Lion's Cafe
4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta
|Caprese Panini
|$8.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Nut-Free Pesto & Green Salad w/ Balsamic Glaze