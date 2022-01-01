Paninis in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve paninis

Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini$10.50
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
Grilled Chicken BLT Panini image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken BLT Panini$9.80
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli
Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini$10.50
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
More about Fresh to Order
Grilled Salmon Panini image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Fresh to Order

1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (5116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
Item pic

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gruyere Panini$9.49
Gruyere cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, on house-made ciabatta grilled to perfection.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Burger$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Turkey Avocado Panini$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Caprese Panini image

 

Lovett Lion's Cafe

4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Panini$8.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Nut-Free Pesto & Green Salad w/ Balsamic Glaze
More about Lovett Lion's Cafe

