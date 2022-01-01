Salad bowl in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve salad bowl
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|1/2 Quinoa Salad Bowl
|$10.90
Quinoa, Super Greens, Curried Cauliflower, Beets, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Grilled Onions, Olive Tapenade, Balsamic Vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|1/2 Quinoa Salad Bowl
|$10.90
Quinoa, Super Greens, Curried Cauliflower, Beets, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Grilled Onions, Olive Tapenade, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Yumbii - Brookwood
1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
|Salad Bowl
|$11.00
Your Choice Of Protein + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
|Salad Bowl
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Bowl Fruit Salad
|$5.95
HAMBURGERS
Toco Grill
1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta
|Pargiyot salad bowl
|$15.99
|Shnitzel salad bowl
|$15.99
|Falafel salad bowl
|$12.99
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Fiesta Salad Bowl
|$11.95
Iceberg lettuce, blackened chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, homemade black bean corn salsa, fresh avocado, cucumber, tomato, and queso. Served in a fried tortilla bowl with 2 dressings.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Fresh to Order
1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
|1/2 Quinoa Salad Bowl
|$10.90
Quinoa, Super Greens, Curried Cauliflower, Beets, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Grilled Onions, Olive Tapenade, Balsamic Vinaigrette
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Falafel Nation
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|CHOPPED SALAD BOWL
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing
|CHOPPED SALAD BOWL COMBO
|$15.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing. Combo features the addition of fries and a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice.