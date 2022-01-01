Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Quinoa Salad Bowl$10.90
Quinoa, Super Greens, Curried Cauliflower, Beets, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Grilled Onions, Olive Tapenade, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Quinoa Salad Bowl$10.90
Quinoa, Super Greens, Curried Cauliflower, Beets, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Grilled Onions, Olive Tapenade, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order
Item pic

 

Yumbii - Brookwood

1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salad Bowl$11.00
Your Choice Of Protein + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
Salad Bowl$11.00
More about Yumbii - Brookwood
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Fruit Salad$5.95
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Toco Grill

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pargiyot salad bowl$15.99
Shnitzel salad bowl$15.99
Falafel salad bowl$12.99
More about Toco Grill
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fiesta Salad Bowl$11.95
Iceberg lettuce, blackened chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, homemade black bean corn salsa, fresh avocado, cucumber, tomato, and queso. Served in a fried tortilla bowl with 2 dressings.
More about North River Tavern
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Fresh to Order

1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (5116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Quinoa Salad Bowl$10.90
Quinoa, Super Greens, Curried Cauliflower, Beets, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Grilled Onions, Olive Tapenade, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falafel Nation

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL$10.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL COMBO$15.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing. Combo features the addition of fries and a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice.
More about Falafel Nation

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Margherita Pizza

Panang Curry

Papaya Salad

Kung Pao Chicken

Teriyaki Salmon

Crepes

Jerk Chicken

Pork Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston