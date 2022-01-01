Scallops in
Atlanta
/
Atlanta
/
Scallops
Atlanta restaurants that serve scallops
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
Avg 4.7
(929 reviews)
Scallop Fusilli
$18.00
diver scallop, mushroom, farm greens, cream
More about a mano
Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta
Octopus
Potstickers
Curry
Home Fries
Burritos
Sliders
Crispy Chicken
Pies
Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore
Buckhead
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Grant Park
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Inman Park
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Poncey-Highland
Avg 4.9
(5 restaurants)
East Atlanta Village
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More near Atlanta to explore
Marietta
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Norcross
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Tucker
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Forest Park
No reviews yet
Lithia Springs
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Austell
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston