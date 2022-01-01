Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve crab cakes

SOHO American Bistro image

 

SOHO American Bistro

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Appetizer Crab Cake$19.00
Entree Crab Cakes$38.00
More about SOHO American Bistro
Toast On Lenox image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Egg Benny$26.00
More about Toast On Lenox
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes and Two Sides$33.00
Two lump crab cakes seasoned and pan fried. Served with choice of two sides and a corn bread muffin.
Maryland Crab Cake Benedict$29.50
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted English muffin served open faced with two lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Lump Crab Cake$22.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse

