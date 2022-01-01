Crab cakes in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve crab cakes
SOHO American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Appetizer Crab Cake
|$19.00
|Entree Crab Cakes
|$38.00
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Crab Cakes and Two Sides
|$33.00
Two lump crab cakes seasoned and pan fried. Served with choice of two sides and a corn bread muffin.
|Maryland Crab Cake Benedict
|$29.50
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted English muffin served open faced with two lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise.