Yellow curry in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve yellow curry

Item pic

 

WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead

2285 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NR3. YELLOW CHICKEN CURRY RICE PLATE$12.00
Grilled chicken thigh in mild creamy yelllow curry sauce served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.
More about WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead
Item pic

 

SriThai - Emory Point

1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
YELLOW CURRY$15.00
Yellow curry with onion, carrot, avocado and cashew nut in coconut milk
More about SriThai - Emory Point
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
YELLOW CURRY$15.00
Yellow curry with onion, carrot, avocado and cashew nut in coconut milk
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Item pic

 

Anh's Kitchen - 2 - 16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr

16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$15.00
Eggplant, taro, shallots and red chili 
More about Anh's Kitchen - 2 - 16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr

Map

Map

