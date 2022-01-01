Yellow curry in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve yellow curry
WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead
2285 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta
|NR3. YELLOW CHICKEN CURRY RICE PLATE
|$12.00
Grilled chicken thigh in mild creamy yelllow curry sauce served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.
SriThai - Emory Point
1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta
|YELLOW CURRY
|$15.00
Yellow curry with onion, carrot, avocado and cashew nut in coconut milk
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|YELLOW CURRY
|$15.00
Yellow curry with onion, carrot, avocado and cashew nut in coconut milk