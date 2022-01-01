Skirt steaks in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve skirt steaks
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$16.00
Soy garlic marinated steak, broccoli, sweet tangy asian bbq sauce, wb sauce, sushi rice
Juniper Cafe - Modern Vietnamese and Bakery
2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta
|Grilled Skirt Steak
|$31.00
Thai Style, "Waterfall Steak", Torn Herb Salad, Lime Vinaigrette, Pickled Asian Pear