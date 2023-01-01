Chicken piccata in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Herbed Chicken Piccata
|$18.00
grilled chicken breast, lemon, capers, cream and herbed butter, broccolini, mashed potatoes
Sunnyside Pizzeria - 220 Sandy Springs Circle, Suite 149
220 Sandy Springs Circle NE, Suite 149, Sandy Springs
|Chicken Piccata
|$20.00
Spaghetti with creamy sauce of lemon, white wine, butter, capers; and skinless chicken breast
|Chicken Piccata Panuozzo
|$15.50
Chicken breast sauteed with lemon, butter, white wine, cream, fried capers, arugula, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.