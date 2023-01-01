Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Herbed Chicken Piccata$18.00
grilled chicken breast, lemon, capers, cream and herbed butter, broccolini, mashed potatoes
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Banner pic

 

Sunnyside Pizzeria - 220 Sandy Springs Circle, Suite 149

220 Sandy Springs Circle NE, Suite 149, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Piccata$20.00
Spaghetti with creamy sauce of lemon, white wine, butter, capers; and skinless chicken breast
Chicken Piccata Panuozzo$15.50
Chicken breast sauteed with lemon, butter, white wine, cream, fried capers, arugula, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.
More about Sunnyside Pizzeria - 220 Sandy Springs Circle, Suite 149
Consumer pic

 

The Albert

918 Austin Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Piccata$17.00
More about The Albert
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$19.99
More about R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

