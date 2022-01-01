Cheeseburgers in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Local Green Atlanta
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta
|"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
Farm Burger
4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Local Green Atlanta
19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta
|Monsta Shrimp Burger
|$13.99
Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)
|"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW
|$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
THE WING SHACK ATL
495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta
|Chopped Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Chopped Ground Beef on a Hoagie Bun with Cheese Lettuce Onions Tomato and Pickle
Farm Burger
275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Farm Burger
1017 North Highland Ave, Atlanta
|Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)
|$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Plant Based Pizza and More
8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga
|Vegan Deluxe Pizza
|$21.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.
|Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza
|$23.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)
Local Green Atlanta
276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta
|"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)