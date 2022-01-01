Cheeseburgers in Atlanta

CheeseBurger image

 

Plant Based Pizza

1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
CheeseBurger$9.00
More about Plant Based Pizza
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger image

 

Local Green Atlanta

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
More about Local Green Atlanta
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

Farm Burger

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
More about Farm Burger
Local Green Atlanta image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Local Green Atlanta

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Monsta Shrimp Burger$13.99
Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
More about Local Green Atlanta
THE WING SHACK ATL image

 

THE WING SHACK ATL

495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Cheeseburger$8.99
Chopped Ground Beef on a Hoagie Bun with Cheese Lettuce Onions Tomato and Pickle
More about THE WING SHACK ATL
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

1017 North Highland Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
More about Farm Burger
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar image

 

Bob & Harriet's Home Bar

1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$7.00
More about Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
Plant Based Pizza and More image

 

Plant Based Pizza and More

8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Deluxe Pizza$21.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza$24.00
Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza$23.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)
More about Plant Based Pizza and More
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger image

 

Local Green Atlanta

276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
More about Local Green Atlanta

