Philly cheesesteaks in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Republic Lounge
990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta
|Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$16.00
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Wings (6)
|$11.95
6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing
|Extra Dressings
|$0.65
ORDER ANY OF OUR SAUCES OR DRESSINGS RIGHT HERE!!
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bench Warmers Sports Grill
2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$10.99
Thinly sliced and chopped ribeye grilled with onions
and topped with melted provolone cheese
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Classic Burger
|$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
|Turkey Avocado Panini
|$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.95
onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic mayo, amoroso roll