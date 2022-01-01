Fried rice in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve fried rice
TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta
|FRIED RICE
|$13.00
Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, white onion, scallion, and eggs
*contains shellfish*
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.40
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|Chicken Curry
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
|Walnut Shrimp
|$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
|General Tso's Vegetarian
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
541 Main Street NE, Atlanta
|26 Basil Fried Rice
|$23.00
Shrimp, minced chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chili, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg
26 Thai Kitchen
925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta
|26 Basil Fried Rice
|$14.00
Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chilli, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg
Gu's Kitchen
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.40
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.
Hippie Hibachi
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130, Atlanta
|Extra Fried Rice on Side
|$3.00
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|CRAB RANGOON
|$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|SPRING ROLL
|$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|Sri Thai Roll
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.