Fried rice in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve fried rice

FRIED RICE image

 

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED RICE$13.00
Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, white onion, scallion, and eggs
*contains shellfish*
More about TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
Chicken Fried Rice image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$15.40
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.
More about Gu's Dumplings
Ruby Chow's image

FRENCH FRIES

Ruby Chow's

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
Walnut Shrimp$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
General Tso's Vegetarian$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
More about Ruby Chow's
Item pic

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
26 Basil Fried Rice$23.00
Shrimp, minced chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chili, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

26 Thai Kitchen

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
26 Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chilli, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg
More about 26 Thai Kitchen
Chicken Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$15.40
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.
More about Gu's Kitchen
Big Boss Chinese image

 

Big Boss Chinese

100 10th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice
More about Big Boss Chinese
Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill image

 

Hippie Hibachi

1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extra Fried Rice on Side$3.00
More about Hippie Hibachi
Consumer pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB RANGOON$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
SPRING ROLL$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Sri Thai Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Chicken Pizza

Karaage

Sweet Potato Fries

Egg Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston