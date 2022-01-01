Pho in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pho
Banh Mi Station
1 235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|P1 Pho Dac Biet
|$14.75
|Pho Rare Beef
|$14.50
Juniper Cafe
2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta
|Vegan Pho
|$15.00
Pho is a Vietnamese soup primarily made from beef bones. A large part of seasoning this soup is the charring of onions, shallots, garlic and ginger. Juniper’s Version of pho uses tomatoes and an umami sauce to add to the richness of the consume. Our Pho is wild mushrooms, red onion, scallions and fresh bean sprouts.
|Beef Pho
|$16.00
Pho is a Vietnamese soup primarily made from beef bones. A large part of seasoning this soup is the charring of onions, shallots, garlic and ginger. Juniper’s Version of pho uses beef bones and oxtail to add to the richness of the consume. Our Pho is served with thinly sliced beef eye round, red onion, scallions and fresh bean sprouts.