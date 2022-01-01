Chicken teriyaki in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Wagaya - Emory
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$6.50
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN TERIYAKI
|$60.00
The meal served 2-4 people. Meal comes with Teriyaki Chicken, hibachi fried rice, salad, seafood roll, spicy tuna roll and 5 fried shrimp shumai and edamame.
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Sliced chicken breast served with our house-made teriyaki sauce.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$17.00
Delicious teppan grilled chicken breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.
More about Yebisuya
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$8.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken w/ Teriyaki Sauce
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce served with white rice and miso soup.
More about Nagomiya
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Teppan Chicken Teriyaki
|$18.00
More about Sukoshi
Sukoshi
1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI
|$12.50
sautéed in our traditional teriyaki sauce