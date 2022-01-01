Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$6.50
More about Wagaya - Emory
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN TERIYAKI$60.00
The meal served 2-4 people. Meal comes with Teriyaki Chicken, hibachi fried rice, salad, seafood roll, spicy tuna roll and 5 fried shrimp shumai and edamame.
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Item pic

 

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$13.99
Sliced chicken breast served with our house-made teriyaki sauce.
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
a6841374-0193-4f8a-8571-316c866a48b3 image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$17.00
Delicious teppan grilled chicken breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$8.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken w/ Teriyaki Sauce
More about Yebisuya
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce served with white rice and miso soup.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teppan Chicken Teriyaki$18.00
More about Nagomiya
Item pic

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TERIYAKI$12.50
sautéed in our traditional teriyaki sauce
More about Sukoshi
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$6.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

