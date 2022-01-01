Crab rangoon in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve crab rangoon
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|CRAB RANGOON
|$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Gu's Kitchen
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|Homemade Crab Rangoon
|$11.00
Six pieces of homemade wontons stuffed with cream cheese, egg, crab, green onions and spices. Served with a sweet and sour sauce. Vegetarian friendly.
|Crab Rangoon Sauce
|$2.20
A side of our sweet and sour sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Big Boss Chinese
100 10th Street NW, Atlanta
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
5 count of Crab Rangoons with cream cheese & imitation crab serve with sweet n sour dipping sauce.