Crab rangoon in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB RANGOON$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Gu's Kitchen image

NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Crab Rangoon$11.00
Six pieces of homemade wontons stuffed with cream cheese, egg, crab, green onions and spices. Served with a sweet and sour sauce. Vegetarian friendly.
Crab Rangoon Sauce$2.20
A side of our sweet and sour sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
More about Gu's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Big Boss Chinese

100 10th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$6.00
5 count of Crab Rangoons with cream cheese & imitation crab serve with sweet n sour dipping sauce.
More about Big Boss Chinese
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB RANGOONS (4pcs)$6.00
More about Sukoshi
Juniper Cafe image

 

Juniper Cafe

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Rangoon$14.00
More about Juniper Cafe

