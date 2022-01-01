Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve bulgogi

White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Seoul Beef Bulgogi$30.00
Green leaf salad, carrots, cucumber, watercress, wakame (seaweed salad), avocado, sauteed chili garlic shrimp
Spicy Pork Bulgogi$29.00
Spicy marinated sliced pork shoulder sauteed with onions, carrots, bell peppers, chilies, & scallions.
Served with rice & kimchi.
More about White Tiger
Item pic

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef bulgogi Sandwich$18.99
soy-marinated ribeye, sesame oil, lettuce, American Cheese, tomato, pickles on brioche bun
Beef Bulgogi Platter$18.99
soy-marinated ribeye, sesame oil, peer green onion, lettuce, kimichi and rice
Beef Bulgogi platter 불고기 정식$21.99
Sauteed thinly sliced beef rib-eye marinated in Kuku sauce with mushroom, served with assorted veggies, and white rice topped with a fried egg.
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
Banner pic

 

White Tiger Tavern - 455 Myrtle Avenue

455 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Pork Bulgogi$27.00
Spicy marinated sliced pork shoulder sauteed with onions, carrots, bell peppers, chilies, & scallions.
Served with rice & kimchi.
More about White Tiger Tavern - 455 Myrtle Avenue

