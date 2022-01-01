Bulgogi in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve bulgogi
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Seoul Beef Bulgogi
|$30.00
Green leaf salad, carrots, cucumber, watercress, wakame (seaweed salad), avocado, sauteed chili garlic shrimp
|Spicy Pork Bulgogi
|$29.00
Spicy marinated sliced pork shoulder sauteed with onions, carrots, bell peppers, chilies, & scallions.
Served with rice & kimchi.
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|Beef bulgogi Sandwich
|$18.99
soy-marinated ribeye, sesame oil, lettuce, American Cheese, tomato, pickles on brioche bun
|Beef Bulgogi Platter
|$18.99
soy-marinated ribeye, sesame oil, peer green onion, lettuce, kimichi and rice
|Beef Bulgogi platter 불고기 정식
|$21.99
Sauteed thinly sliced beef rib-eye marinated in Kuku sauce with mushroom, served with assorted veggies, and white rice topped with a fried egg.