Garlic cheese bread in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Cheese$3.99
12 inch Costanzos roll with garlic spread and melted provolone cheese
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Melted Cheese$8.99
Served with red dipping sauce.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Cheese$6.44
More about Imperial Pizza
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic bread with cheese$4.99
loaf of garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
More about Wellington Pub
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
44. Chicken, Spinach, Cheese on Garlic Bread
41. Steak, Cheese, Spinach on Garlic Bread
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.00
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Garlic Cheese Bread image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant

