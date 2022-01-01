Prime ribs in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve prime ribs
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$20.00
half-pound of thin-sliced, smoked prime rib au jus on a house-baked baguette with fries or salad, horseradish, and au jus
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|16oz King Cut Prime Rib
|$34.00
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP UNTIL 4pm.
Choice Ribeye Roast seasoned with our special rub and slow roasted for tender juicy goodness. Cooked to your preference along with your choice of 2 SERIOUS SIDES and Au Jus & Horsey Dippin’ Sauces.
|8oz Petite Prime Rib
|$24.00
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP UNTIL 4pm.
Choice Ribeye Roast seasoned with our special rub and slow roasted for tender juicy goodness. Cooked to your preference along with your choice of 2 SERIOUS SIDES and Au Jus & Horsey Dippin’ Sauces.
|Black'nd Prime Rib Sandwich
|$20.00
Black’nd Prime Rib served on your choice of Hard Roll or Kummelweck with Horseradish or Horsey Sauce on the side along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.