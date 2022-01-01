Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve prime ribs

This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib French Dip$20.00
half-pound of thin-sliced, smoked prime rib au jus on a house-baked baguette with fries or salad, horseradish, and au jus
More about This Little Pig
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16oz King Cut Prime Rib$34.00
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP UNTIL 4pm.
Choice Ribeye Roast seasoned with our special rub and slow roasted for tender juicy goodness. Cooked to your preference along with your choice of 2 SERIOUS SIDES and Au Jus & Horsey Dippin’ Sauces.
8oz Petite Prime Rib$24.00
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP UNTIL 4pm.
Choice Ribeye Roast seasoned with our special rub and slow roasted for tender juicy goodness. Cooked to your preference along with your choice of 2 SERIOUS SIDES and Au Jus & Horsey Dippin’ Sauces.
Black'nd Prime Rib Sandwich$20.00
Black’nd Prime Rib served on your choice of Hard Roll or Kummelweck with Horseradish or Horsey Sauce on the side along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill

