Burlington bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Burlington

Taco Gordo image

TACOS

Taco Gordo

208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Takeout Marg LOL (PICK UP ONLY)$12.00
our house marg: sauza silver tequila, fresh lime juice, sugar.
just add ice and enjoy!
*Alcoholic beverages are AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ONLY WITH VALID ID--If you order for delivery it will be taken off your check and NOT delivered*
The Gordo Burrito$11.75
rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cilantro
Tamales$3.00
Tamales!!! Made with fresh masa from All Souls Tortilleria.
All tamales are gluten free. Chile + Cheese tamales are vegetarian.
More about Taco Gordo
Bluebird Barbecue image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Barbecue

317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Charred Broccoli Caesar$12.50
young kale + radicchio, red hen 'fat tire' crumble, cabot alpine, burnt lemon + our caesar dressing
-Fifteen Hour Brisket$24.50
certified angus beef, hand-trimmed + rubbed with "s+p rub," slow-smoked for 15 hours. half pound carved to order - with your choice of two sides. (classic red bbq sauce on the side)
-Pulled Pork$19.50
marbled pork shoulder, hand-trimmed + rubbed with our "pork rub", slow-smoked for 18 hours - half pound with your choice of two sides. (catamount gold bbq sauce on the side)
More about Bluebird Barbecue
El Cortijo BURLINGTON image

 

El Cortijo BURLINGTON

189 Bank Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Taco Plate$15.95
Choose two tacos with two sides
Two Salsas With Chips$8.95
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
Pescado Taco$5.00
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw (cannot be made dairy free)
More about El Cortijo BURLINGTON
Vermont Pub & Brewery image

 

Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burly Mac & Cheese$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Served with a side of marinara
Poutine$9.50
Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery
ArtsRiot image

FRENCH FRIES

ArtsRiot

400 Pine St, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano$14.00
Sliced Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard
Riot Fries$8.00
Classic french fries with cilantro garlic oil.
Choice of chili mayo or avocado crema
Ranch Water Can$8.00
House canned cocktail: mineral water, lime and tequila
More about ArtsRiot
Radio Bean image

 

Radio Bean

8 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
buttermilk fried thigh, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery slaw served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
add aioli +.50
Bibb Salad$10.00
apple, pecorino romano, macadamia, green dressing, dill*
add boquerones +6
*can be made nut + dairy free!
Smashburger$12.00
two thin beef patties, cheddar and american cheeses, house pickles, raw onion, bibb lettuce, burger sauce served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
More about Radio Bean
Main pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Catering

317 Riverside Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bluebird Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Burlington

Avocado Toast

Burritos

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Egg Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston