Burlington bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Burlington
More about Taco Gordo
TACOS
Taco Gordo
208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington
|Popular items
|Takeout Marg LOL (PICK UP ONLY)
|$12.00
our house marg: sauza silver tequila, fresh lime juice, sugar.
just add ice and enjoy!
*Alcoholic beverages are AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ONLY WITH VALID ID--If you order for delivery it will be taken off your check and NOT delivered*
|The Gordo Burrito
|$11.75
rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cilantro
|Tamales
|$3.00
Tamales!!! Made with fresh masa from All Souls Tortilleria.
All tamales are gluten free. Chile + Cheese tamales are vegetarian.
More about Bluebird Barbecue
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Barbecue
317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington
|Popular items
|Charred Broccoli Caesar
|$12.50
young kale + radicchio, red hen 'fat tire' crumble, cabot alpine, burnt lemon + our caesar dressing
|-Fifteen Hour Brisket
|$24.50
certified angus beef, hand-trimmed + rubbed with "s+p rub," slow-smoked for 15 hours. half pound carved to order - with your choice of two sides. (classic red bbq sauce on the side)
|-Pulled Pork
|$19.50
marbled pork shoulder, hand-trimmed + rubbed with our "pork rub", slow-smoked for 18 hours - half pound with your choice of two sides. (catamount gold bbq sauce on the side)
More about El Cortijo BURLINGTON
El Cortijo BURLINGTON
189 Bank Street, Burlington
|Popular items
|Two Taco Plate
|$15.95
Choose two tacos with two sides
|Two Salsas With Chips
|$8.95
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
|Pescado Taco
|$5.00
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw (cannot be made dairy free)
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery
Vermont Pub & Brewery
144 College St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Burly Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Served with a side of marinara
|Poutine
|$9.50
Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy
More about ArtsRiot
FRENCH FRIES
ArtsRiot
400 Pine St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$14.00
Sliced Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard
|Riot Fries
|$8.00
Classic french fries with cilantro garlic oil.
Choice of chili mayo or avocado crema
|Ranch Water Can
|$8.00
House canned cocktail: mineral water, lime and tequila
More about Radio Bean
Radio Bean
8 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
buttermilk fried thigh, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery slaw served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
add aioli +.50
|Bibb Salad
|$10.00
apple, pecorino romano, macadamia, green dressing, dill*
add boquerones +6
*can be made nut + dairy free!
|Smashburger
|$12.00
two thin beef patties, cheddar and american cheeses, house pickles, raw onion, bibb lettuce, burger sauce served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
More about Bluebird Catering
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Catering
317 Riverside Ave, Burlington