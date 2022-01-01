Nachos in Burlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Revolution Kitchen

9 Center St, Burlington

Avg 4.6 (864 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
Guacamole wontons, cuban black beans, salsa fresca and cashew queso. Vegan.
More about Revolution Kitchen
El Cortijo BURLINGTON image

 

El Cortijo BURLINGTON

189 Bank Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$13.95
Queso fundido, pickled jalapenos, black beans, salsa taquera, sour cream, cilantro & onion (DISCLAIMER: Our nachos, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)
Breakfast Nachos$14.95
Sunny side up eggs, salsa verde, queso fundido, black beans, scallions, pickled jalapenos, cilantro (DISCLAIMER: Our nachos, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)
More about El Cortijo BURLINGTON

