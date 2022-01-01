Nachos in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve nachos
Revolution Kitchen
9 Center St, Burlington
|Nachos
|$12.00
Guacamole wontons, cuban black beans, salsa fresca and cashew queso. Vegan.
El Cortijo BURLINGTON
189 Bank Street, Burlington
|Nachos
|$13.95
Queso fundido, pickled jalapenos, black beans, salsa taquera, sour cream, cilantro & onion (DISCLAIMER: Our nachos, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)
|Breakfast Nachos
|$14.95
Sunny side up eggs, salsa verde, queso fundido, black beans, scallions, pickled jalapenos, cilantro (DISCLAIMER: Our nachos, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)