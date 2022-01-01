Charleston food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in Charleston

Dashi image

FRENCH FRIES

Dashi

1262 Remount Road, North Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BANH MI$14.00
EVO Baguette, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Thai Slaw, Cilantro, Scallion, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce, Side of House Kimchi.
STIR FRY NOODLE$14.00
Choice of Protein, Add Fried Egg $1
Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Golden Mountain, Asian BBQ Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Chili Sauce, Sambal Aioli.
2 TACOS$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein
6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
More about Dashi
The Taco Vault image

 

The Taco Vault

2005 Amberbrook Lane, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Premium Tacos + Side$14.00
Nachos
Taco Salad$10.00
More about The Taco Vault
JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers image

 

JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers

464 N Nassau St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Fries$3.95
served with Hatch red chile ketchup
Fire Roasted Hatch Chile Cheese Fries$9.95
Wedge fries smothered in Hatch red and green chile and cheese
Gringo Burger$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), bacon, pickles, secret sauce, cheese, butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
More about JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers
Semilla image

 

Semilla

218 President St., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Semilla

