Charleston food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in Charleston
FRENCH FRIES
Dashi
1262 Remount Road, North Charleston
Popular items
BANH MI
$14.00
EVO Baguette, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Thai Slaw, Cilantro, Scallion, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce, Side of House Kimchi.
STIR FRY NOODLE
$14.00
Choice of Protein, Add Fried Egg $1
Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Golden Mountain, Asian BBQ Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Chili Sauce, Sambal Aioli.
2 TACOS
$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein
6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
The Taco Vault
2005 Amberbrook Lane, Charleston
Popular items
2 Premium Tacos + Side
$14.00
|Nachos
|Taco Salad
$10.00
JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers
464 N Nassau St, Charleston
Popular items
Side of Fries
$3.95
served with Hatch red chile ketchup
Fire Roasted Hatch Chile Cheese Fries
$9.95
Wedge fries smothered in Hatch red and green chile and cheese
Gringo Burger
$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), bacon, pickles, secret sauce, cheese, butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.