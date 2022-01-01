Ribeye steak in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve ribeye steak
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Ribeye Steak Fajitas
|$25.00
Ribeye steak cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Ribeye Steak & Shrimp*
|$31.00
|Ribeye Steak & Teriyaki Chicken*
|$30.00
|Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*
|$35.00