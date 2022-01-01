Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ribeye steak in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve ribeye steak

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ribeye Steak Fajitas$25.00
Ribeye steak cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
More about La Nortena
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Steak & Shrimp*$31.00
Ribeye Steak & Teriyaki Chicken*$30.00
Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*$35.00
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston

