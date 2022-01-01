Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve lomo

Lomo Saltado image

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$15.00
Stir fried strips of marinated sirlion, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, cilantro, french fries, ginger and white rice.
Lomo Saltado$15.00
Stir fried strips of marinated sirlion, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, cilantro, french fries, ginger and white rice.
More about Calle Sol
Yunta image

 

Yunta

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lomo Saltado$25.00
Stir-fried Tenderloin, Andean Baby Potatoes, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Cilantro, Jasmine Rice
More about Yunta
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Iberico$7.00
Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini
More about Bulla Gastrobar

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Shrimp Tacos

Club Sandwiches

Octopus

Avocado Rolls

Udon Noodles

Caesar Salad

Tomato Salad

Sashimi Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston