Chef salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Chef Salad
|$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ham, Turkey, Garlic Croutons, Honey Dijon Ranch
More about mattiesdiner
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Chef Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce Mix, Ham, Turky, Egg, Swiss, and Cheddar
More about l'Ostrica
l'Ostrica
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Chef's Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Perfect for a snack or lunch. Fresh dill. Celery. Shallot. Mayo. A small hit of Dijon. (GF, DF)
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|82 Chef Salad
|$10.99
Green Salad Topped with Pinwheels of Turkey, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Onion & Seasoned Croutons
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|CHEF SALAD
|$10.95
Tossed salad w/ Italian meats, cheese turkey