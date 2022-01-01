Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ham, Turkey, Garlic Croutons, Honey Dijon Ranch
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.00
Lettuce Mix, Ham, Turky, Egg, Swiss, and Cheddar
More about mattiesdiner
l'Ostrica image

 

l'Ostrica

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Chicken Salad$9.00
Perfect for a snack or lunch. Fresh dill. Celery. Shallot. Mayo. A small hit of Dijon. (GF, DF)
More about l'Ostrica
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
82 Chef Salad$10.99
Green Salad Topped with Pinwheels of Turkey, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Onion & Seasoned Croutons
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF SALAD$10.95
Tossed salad w/ Italian meats, cheese turkey
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Chef Salad$11.99
Smoked shaved turkey on a bed of mixed greens, layered with diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, chopped bacon, croutons & hard-boiled egg.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

