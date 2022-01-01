Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve paninis

12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Panini$11.00
Smoked chicken topped with cheddar,
pickled onion, and comeback sauce.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Club Panini$9.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
04 Turkey Panini$10.99
Thinly sliced Turkey Breast, Tomato, Crispy Bacon & Melted Swiss, Spread with Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama's BBT Panini$8.00
Basil, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and house - made mozzarella pressed on ciabatta bread.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Club Panini$9.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Mozz Panini$14.00
(Lunch Only) Siano Mozz, spring greens
*contains nuts
Sirloin Panini$18.00
(Lunch Only) Joyce Farms sirloin, robiola fondue, carmelized onions, arugula, balsamic
More about The Jimmy
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Panini$16.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

