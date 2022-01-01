Paninis in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve paninis
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|Smoked Chicken Panini
|$11.00
Smoked chicken topped with cheddar,
pickled onion, and comeback sauce.
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
8504 Park Rd, Charlotte
|California Chicken Club Panini
|$9.99
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|04 Turkey Panini
|$10.99
Thinly sliced Turkey Breast, Tomato, Crispy Bacon & Melted Swiss, Spread with Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Mama's BBT Panini
|$8.00
Basil, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and house - made mozzarella pressed on ciabatta bread.
PIZZA
The Jimmy
2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte
|Tomato Mozz Panini
|$14.00
(Lunch Only) Siano Mozz, spring greens
*contains nuts
|Sirloin Panini
|$18.00
(Lunch Only) Joyce Farms sirloin, robiola fondue, carmelized onions, arugula, balsamic