Grilled chicken in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve grilled chicken
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Gridiron Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
Juicy, seasoned, grilled chicken breast served over rice or mashed potatoes with your choice of broccoli, spinach, or fresh seasonal mixed vegetables.
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Chicken A La Cruz Whole -Peruvian chicken breast, avocado, aji mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with lime, available crispy or grilled on the flat top
|$13.00
|Chicken A La Cruz-Peruvian chicken breast, avocado, aji mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with lime, available crispy or grilled on the flat top
|$13.00
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Add Extra Grilled Chicken to any Salad
|$3.00
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$4.95
|Grilled Chicken Avocado Melt
|$13.50
Pasture raised local chicken breast, smashed avocado, Provolone + Muenster cheeses and herb aioli on grilled country sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken & Vegetable
|$14.50
arugula, oven-dried tomatoes, avocado, asparagus, portobello mushrooms, red & yellow peppers, grilled yellow squash & zucchini, fennel, basil oil and balsamic vinaigrette
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
(4) large grilled chicken tenders tossed in a wing sauce (or plain) served with your favorite dipping sauces.
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.50
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Bulgogi Box
|$16.50
|Grilled Chicken Bulgogi Box
|$17.50
Sliced grilled chicken tenderloins with Korean BBQ marinades and sautéed onions & scallions on top of white rice.
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.95
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$12.59
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.00
Provolone & house-made marinara.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, & tomato.
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Byo Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Herb marinated grilled chicken breast. Beer honey mustard. Provolone cheese. Bacon jam. Fresh tomato. Arcadian lettuce. House-made brioche bun.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
SC Cafe @ 7th
224 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken breast , Lettuce , Tomatoes , Onions
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|GRILLED CHICKEN GYRO - GF
|$13.00
|JUICY JAY’S GRILLED CHICKEN - GF
|$13.00
Dusted with our spicy wing rub, wood grilled and topped with spicy honey, bread and butter pickles, and tomato on a gluten-free bun
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, or pickle may be added upon request
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken & Spinach
|$15.99
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Skewers
|$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce, basil, avocado, pan de cristal
|Kid Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$16.00
three white corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse, micro cilantro, queso fresco.
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|K-Grilled Chicken Breast
|$9.00
With choice of pasta or vegetable
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$7.00
Joyce Farms Grilled Chicken
Sister
1500 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Grilled Lemon Chicken
|$12.00
lemon-oregano grilled half chicken pieces
Letty's
2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte
|Grilled Marinated Chicken
|$14.95
Breasts bathed in a succulent combination of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, tarragon, and thyme and seared to tasty perfection, plush your choice of two sides
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Pickle Spear, Choice of Sides and Drink.
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$21.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Herb Marinade
3pcs
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|WOOD GRILLED CHICKEN TACO PLATE
|$11.50
onions and bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Buffalo Chicken Sand GRILLED
|$13.99
fried or grilled buffalo style chicken with tomato, shaved carrot, and celery. ranch or bleu cheese on baked briche. finn fries
Southern Pecan
6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$15.95
Smoked chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, herbed mayo on whole wheat bread