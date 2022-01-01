Grilled chicken in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gridiron Grilled Chicken$15.00
Juicy, seasoned, grilled chicken breast served over rice or mashed potatoes with your choice of broccoli, spinach, or fresh seasonal mixed vegetables.
Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken A La Cruz Whole -Peruvian chicken breast, avocado, aji mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with lime, available crispy or grilled on the flat top$13.00
Chicken A La Cruz-Peruvian chicken breast, avocado, aji mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with lime, available crispy or grilled on the flat top$13.00
Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add Extra Grilled Chicken to any Salad$3.00
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$4.95
Grilled Chicken Avocado Melt$13.50
Pasture raised local chicken breast, smashed avocado, Provolone + Muenster cheeses and herb aioli on grilled country sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Vegetable$14.50
arugula, oven-dried tomatoes, avocado, asparagus, portobello mushrooms, red & yellow peppers, grilled yellow squash & zucchini, fennel, basil oil and balsamic vinaigrette
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Chicken Tenders$12.00
(4) large grilled chicken tenders tossed in a wing sauce (or plain) served with your favorite dipping sauces.
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$4.50
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Bulgogi Box$16.50
Grilled Chicken Bulgogi Box$17.50
Sliced grilled chicken tenderloins with Korean BBQ marinades and sautéed onions & scallions on top of white rice.
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.95
Grilled Chicken Tenders$12.59
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
Provolone & house-made marinara.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, & tomato.
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Byo Grilled Chicken$7.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Herb marinated grilled chicken breast. Beer honey mustard. Provolone cheese. Bacon jam. Fresh tomato. Arcadian lettuce. House-made brioche bun.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
Item pic

 

SC Cafe @ 7th

224 E 7th St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Portofino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB$10.50
Grilled Chicken breast , Lettuce , Tomatoes , Onions
JUICY JAY’S GRILLED CHICKEN image

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN GYRO - GF$13.00
JUICY JAY’S GRILLED CHICKEN - GF$13.00
Dusted with our spicy wing rub, wood grilled and topped with spicy honey, bread and butter pickles, and tomato on a gluten-free bun
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, or pickle may be added upon request
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken & Spinach$15.99
Grilled Chicken Skewers image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Skewers$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce, basil, avocado, pan de cristal
Kid Grilled Chicken$8.00
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Tacos$16.00
three white corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse, micro cilantro, queso fresco.
Zio Casual Italian- New image

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K-Grilled Chicken Breast$9.00
With choice of pasta or vegetable
Side Grilled Chicken$5.00
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$7.00
Joyce Farms Grilled Chicken
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sister

1500 Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Lemon Chicken$12.00
lemon-oregano grilled half chicken pieces
Grilled Marinated Chicken image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

Letty's

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Marinated Chicken$14.95
Breasts bathed in a succulent combination of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, tarragon, and thyme and seared to tasty perfection, plush your choice of two sides
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Pickle Spear, Choice of Sides and Drink.
Grilled Chicken Breast$21.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Herb Marinade
3pcs
Main pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
WOOD GRILLED CHICKEN TACO PLATE$11.50
onions and bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sand GRILLED$13.99
fried or grilled buffalo style chicken with tomato, shaved carrot, and celery. ranch or bleu cheese on baked briche. finn fries
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$15.95
Smoked chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, herbed mayo on whole wheat bread
Cilantro Noodle image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$8.50
