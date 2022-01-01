Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve dumplings

Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
The Dumpling Lady image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Dumplings - Pork & Chive$13.52
Frozen Dumplings - Shrimp & Chicken$13.52
Frozen Dumplings - Sweet Pork Belly$13.52
More about The Dumpling Lady
Pan Fried Dumplings (4pcs) image

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Fried Dumplings (4pcs)$4.50
Chicken | Vegetable.
Pan Fried Dumplings (VEGAN)$4.50
(4) Veggie mix w/ tofu
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Sweet Potato Dumplings image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Dumplings$6.00
Sweet potato dumplings; savory, hand-spooned with brown butter, sage, mascarpone, parmesan
contains: gluten and dairy
More about Haberdish
Iron Dish - Charlotte image

 

Iron Dish - Charlotte

9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings 8pc$4.75
Fried Dumplings 4pc$2.75
More about Iron Dish - Charlotte
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Dumpling$11.00
Deep fried spicy tuna dumplings with special sauce bottom with mashed avocados
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Item pic

 

Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Dumplings (Vegan)$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
Pork & Chive Dumplings$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Egg, Wheat. Soy
Chicken & Mushroom Dumplings$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Shellfish
More about Sun's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Xiao Bao - Charlotte

1115 n brevard st, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (large)$9.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
large is 3 pieces
Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (small)$6.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
small is 2 pieces
not gluten free
contains fish sauce
More about Xiao Bao - Charlotte
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Dumpling$12.00
Deep fried spicy tuna dumplings with special sauce bottom with mashed avocados
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Dumplings with Mushrooms$17.00
Idaho Potatoes, Eggs, Portobello Mushrooms, Balsamic Vinegar. Serves 2-3
More about Kosher Charlotte
Dumplings image

SUSHI

Warmack

1226 central ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dumplings$9.00
Your choice of Pork or Veggie Dumplings, Steamed and Seared.
More about Warmack
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Dumplings$18.95
Handmade dill dumplings and cream gravy
More about Southern Pecan

