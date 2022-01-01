Dumplings in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
More about The Dumpling Lady
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Frozen Dumplings - Pork & Chive
|$13.52
|Frozen Dumplings - Shrimp & Chicken
|$13.52
|Frozen Dumplings - Sweet Pork Belly
|$13.52
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Pan Fried Dumplings (4pcs)
|$4.50
Chicken | Vegetable.
|Pan Fried Dumplings (VEGAN)
|$4.50
(4) Veggie mix w/ tofu
More about Haberdish
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Sweet Potato Dumplings
|$6.00
Sweet potato dumplings; savory, hand-spooned with brown butter, sage, mascarpone, parmesan
contains: gluten and dairy
More about Iron Dish - Charlotte
Iron Dish - Charlotte
9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Fried Dumplings 8pc
|$4.75
|Fried Dumplings 4pc
|$2.75
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Spicy Tuna Dumpling
|$11.00
Deep fried spicy tuna dumplings with special sauce bottom with mashed avocados
More about Sun's Kitchen
Sun's Kitchen
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte
|Veggie Dumplings (Vegan)
|$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
|Pork & Chive Dumplings
|$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Egg, Wheat. Soy
|Chicken & Mushroom Dumplings
|$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Shellfish
More about Xiao Bao - Charlotte
Xiao Bao - Charlotte
1115 n brevard st, charlotte
|Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (large)
|$9.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
large is 3 pieces
|Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (small)
|$6.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
small is 2 pieces
not gluten free
contains fish sauce
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Spicy Tuna Dumpling
|$12.00
Deep fried spicy tuna dumplings with special sauce bottom with mashed avocados
More about Kosher Charlotte
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Potato Dumplings with Mushrooms
|$17.00
Idaho Potatoes, Eggs, Portobello Mushrooms, Balsamic Vinegar. Serves 2-3
More about Warmack
SUSHI
Warmack
1226 central ave, Charlotte
|Dumplings
|$9.00
Your choice of Pork or Veggie Dumplings, Steamed and Seared.