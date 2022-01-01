Turkey clubs in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve turkey clubs
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.50
Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte
|Turkey Club
|$10.99
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Kinda Fried Turkey Sandwich
|$9.95
Herbed turkey breast, provolone, bacon, basil, tomato, garlic-Parmesan spread
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Turkey Club Salad
|$14.00
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Turkey Club
|$10.99
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with your choice of cheese.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Blackened Turkey Sandwich
|$7.69
|Oven Gold Turkey Sandwich
|$7.69
|Honey Glazed Turkey Sandwich
|$7.69
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Open Faced Roast Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
oven roasted turkey, brie, apple chutney, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, hand cut chips
Noble Smoke Barbecue
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte
|Turkey Club
|$9.95
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Pickle Spear, Choice of Sides and Drink.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
Smoked turkey, cheddar, pickled onion, baby kale, beer mustard, sourdough