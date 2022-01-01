Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve turkey clubs

TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$10.50
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Banner pic

 

Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$10.99
More about Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
Item pic

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kinda Fried Turkey Sandwich$9.95
Herbed turkey breast, provolone, bacon, basil, tomato, garlic-Parmesan spread
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Salad$14.00
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.99
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with your choice of cheese.
More about Jackie Boy's
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Turkey Sandwich$7.69
Oven Gold Turkey Sandwich$7.69
Honey Glazed Turkey Sandwich$7.69
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Open Faced Roast Turkey Sandwich$13.00
oven roasted turkey, brie, apple chutney, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, hand cut chips
More about The Workman's Friend
Consumer pic

 

Noble Smoke Barbecue

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
More about Noble Smoke Barbecue
Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery

2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (551 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$9.95
More about Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
NS image

 

NS

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.00
More about NS
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Pickle Spear, Choice of Sides and Drink.
More about Kosher Charlotte
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Smoked turkey, cheddar, pickled onion, baby kale, beer mustard, sourdough
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Nachos

Home Fries

Caramel Cake

Chef Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Penne

Shrimp Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston