Salmon salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve salmon salad
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Add Extra Blackened Salmon to any Salad
|$3.00
Harry's Grille & Tavern
8426 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Harry's Salmon Salad
|$18.00
blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Salmon Spinach Salad
|$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Salmon Peach Salad
|$24.00
mixed greens, goat cheese, vanilla bean balsamic, spiced pecans, grilled peaches
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Spinach Salmon Apple Salad
|$18.50
Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Black Pepper Salmon Salad
|$14.00
Sliced Salmon over the spring mix with Spicy yuzu sauce.
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$9.50
Mixed Greens, Seaweed Salad, Cajun Seared Salmon with Sweet Ponzu Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|SALMON SALAD
|$13.75
Atlantic salmon tossed with our house salad
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad
|$16.50
Grilled North Atlantic salmon filet, grilled zucchini, fresh arugula, capers, artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes in a Kalamata olive vinaigrette.
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Salmon Salad
|$13.00
Salmon and spring mixed w. spicy yuzu sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|House Salad Salmon
|$16.99
greens, parmesan, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, pine nuts, red onion, buttermilk parmesan dressing with grilled salmon
|BBQ Salmon Salad
|$16.99
bbq glazed salmon, baby spinach, kale, red peppers, onions, chopped egg, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette