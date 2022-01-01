Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve salmon salad

Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add Extra Blackened Salmon to any Salad$3.00
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Item pic

 

Harry's Grille & Tavern

8426 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Harry's Salmon Salad$18.00
blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
More about Harry's Grille & Tavern
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Spinach Salad$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Peach Salad$24.00
mixed greens, goat cheese, vanilla bean balsamic, spiced pecans, grilled peaches
More about Sea Level NC
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salmon Apple Salad$18.50
Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette
More about The Waterman SE
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Pepper Salmon Salad$14.00
Sliced Salmon over the spring mix with Spicy yuzu sauce.
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Salmon Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Seaweed Salad, Cajun Seared Salmon with Sweet Ponzu Sauce
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SALAD$13.75
Atlantic salmon tossed with our house salad
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad$16.50
Grilled North Atlantic salmon filet, grilled zucchini, fresh arugula, capers, artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes in a Kalamata olive vinaigrette.
*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad$20.00
Grilled North Atlantic salmon filet, grilled zucchini, fresh arugula, capers, artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes in a Kalamata olive vinaigrette.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$13.00
Salmon and spring mixed w. spicy yuzu sauce
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
House Salad Salmon$16.99
greens, parmesan, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, pine nuts, red onion, buttermilk parmesan dressing with grilled salmon
BBQ Salmon Salad$16.99
bbq glazed salmon, baby spinach, kale, red peppers, onions, chopped egg, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Blackfinn

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Pretzels

Caprese Sandwiches

Tomato Salad

Salmon

Macarons

Lassi

Chef Salad

Bruschetta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston