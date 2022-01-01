Sashimi in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve sashimi
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|SALMON SASHIMI *
|$12.00
|C) 6 NIGIRI / 6 SASHIMI / 1 SPIDER ROLL *
|$30.00
|MAGURO SASHIMI *
|$12.00
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Sashimi Tasting*
|$40.00
Chef choice of 16pcs sashimi (8 Different cut of fishes)
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Sashimi Salad
|$8.45
Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon & Escolar over salad
|Sashimi Sampler
|$12.45
9 pieces (Tuna, Salmon & Escolar)
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Sashimi Sampler
|$32.00
|Sashimi Tuna Tacos
|$17.00
marinated diced tuna in fried wonton tacos, marinated cucumbers and sriracha mayo, avocado purèe
|Sashimi Moriawase
|$45.00
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|HAMACHI SASHIMI (Yellowtail)
|$9.00
Yellowtail
|CHEF'S SASHIMI PLATE'S COMBO 15pcs
|$38.00
Choice of Salmon or Tuna Roll
|AKAMI SASHIMI (Red Lean Tuna)
|$10.00
Red Lean Tuna
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Shirmp Sashimi
|$5.00
|Sushi & Sashimi for 2
|$68.00
10pcs chef choice of Nigiri, 16pcs chef choice of sashimi with Lion king roll & SpicyTuna
*No Substitute or pick and choose
|Salmon Roe Sashimi(1pc)
|$5.00
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Tobiko - Sashimi
|$5.75
|Sashimi Appertizers
|$12.00
Tuna, salmon & yellowtail. (7pc)
|Maguro - Sashimi
|$6.50
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Marguro & Hamachi Sashimi
|$18.95
(10 pieces)
|Ru San's Choice Sashimi for Two (42 pieces)
|$75.00
Daily Chef Choice Special of Fresh Sashimi
|Sushi and Sashimi Assortment
|$28.95
Nigiri Sushi (1 pc): Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Fresh Water Eel, Octopus, Squid, Flying Fish Roe, Egg. Tuna Roll (6 pcs), Sashimi (3 pcs): Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon