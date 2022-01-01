Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve sashimi

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON SASHIMI *$12.00
C) 6 NIGIRI / 6 SASHIMI / 1 SPIDER ROLL *$30.00
MAGURO SASHIMI *$12.00
More about Yamazaru
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sashimi Tasting*$40.00
Chef choice of 16pcs sashimi (8 Different cut of fishes)
More about Prime Fish
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Salad$8.45
Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon & Escolar over salad
Sashimi Sampler$12.45
9 pieces (Tuna, Salmon & Escolar)
More about Bahn Thai
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Sampler$32.00
Sashimi Tuna Tacos$17.00
marinated diced tuna in fried wonton tacos, marinated cucumbers and sriracha mayo, avocado purèe
Sashimi Moriawase$45.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HAMACHI SASHIMI (Yellowtail)$9.00
Yellowtail
CHEF'S SASHIMI PLATE'S COMBO 15pcs$38.00
Choice of Salmon or Tuna Roll
AKAMI SASHIMI (Red Lean Tuna)$10.00
Red Lean Tuna
More about Park Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shirmp Sashimi$5.00
Sushi & Sashimi for 2$68.00
10pcs chef choice of Nigiri, 16pcs chef choice of sashimi with Lion king roll & SpicyTuna
*No Substitute or pick and choose
Salmon Roe Sashimi(1pc)$5.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tobiko - Sashimi$5.75
Sashimi Appertizers$12.00
Tuna, salmon & yellowtail. (7pc)
Maguro - Sashimi$6.50
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marguro & Hamachi Sashimi$18.95
(10 pieces)
Ru San's Choice Sashimi for Two (42 pieces)$75.00
Daily Chef Choice Special of Fresh Sashimi
Sushi and Sashimi Assortment$28.95
Nigiri Sushi (1 pc): Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Fresh Water Eel, Octopus, Squid, Flying Fish Roe, Egg. Tuna Roll (6 pcs), Sashimi (3 pcs): Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon
More about Ru Sans
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tobiko Sashimi$3.50
Octopus Sashimi$4.50
Sushi & Sashimi Combo$28.00
More about Blacow burger sushi bar

