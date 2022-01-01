Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve croissants

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond Croissant$4.95
Plain Croissant$4.25
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Bacon Croissant Sandwich$8.00
Chocolat Croissant$3.25
Smoked Salmon Croissant$15.50
More about Cafe Monte
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Raspberry Croissant$2.89
Croissant$2.89
If ordering in bulk, please order at least 24 hours ahead.
Chocolate Croissant$2.89
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Item pic

PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES

Suárez Bakery

4245 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Croissant$4.00
Classic flaky, buttery breakfast pastry
More about Suárez Bakery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant$4.25
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
Chocolate Croissant$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
Classic Croissant$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant$4.25
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
Chocolate Croissant$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
Classic Croissant$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Bleu Barn North End image

 

Bleu Barn North End

1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Thyme Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
Local free–range chicken, carrot, celery, red onion, green onions,
dried cranberries, and a creamy citrus thyme vinaigrette, with arugula on a buttery toasted croissant
More about Bleu Barn North End
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant$4.25
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
Chocolate Croissant$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
Classic Croissant$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach and Ricotta Croissant$4.25
Egg and Bacon Croissant$4.25
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Tortellini

Cupcakes

Steak Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Pork Chops

Calamari

California Rolls

Veggie Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston