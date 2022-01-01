Croissants in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve croissants
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Almond Croissant
|$4.95
|Plain Croissant
|$4.25
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Egg & Bacon Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
|Chocolat Croissant
|$3.25
|Smoked Salmon Croissant
|$15.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Raspberry Croissant
|$2.89
|Croissant
|$2.89
If ordering in bulk, please order at least 24 hours ahead.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.89
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Classic flaky, buttery breakfast pastry
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant
|$4.25
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
|Classic Croissant
|$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
Bleu Barn North End
1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte
|Spring Thyme Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
Local free–range chicken, carrot, celery, red onion, green onions,
dried cranberries, and a creamy citrus thyme vinaigrette, with arugula on a buttery toasted croissant
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
