Hummus in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve hummus
Ilios Crafted Greek
1514 S. Church St., Charlotte
|Hummus Spread
|$4.95
|Kids Hummus W/ Bread and Cucumbers
|$4.95
|Side of Hummus NO PITA
|$2.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|CARROT HUMMUS
|$14.50
kale, green and purple cabbage, carrot hummus, avocado, roasted butternut squash, roasted cauliflower, white beans, and house made basil cilantro dressing
|Carrot Hummus
|Chipotle Hummus
GWRNoDa
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
|Hummus Trio
|$11.95
Thai Chili, Pesto, and Olive Oil Hummus, Pita Bread and Cucumber Slices
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Mushroom & Hummus
|$12.50
Portobellos, grilled onions and peppers, hummus, feta cheese, lemon kale
|Mushroom & Hummus Wrap Box
|$75.00
Portobellos, grilled onions and peppers, hummus, feta cheese, lemon kale. 12 half wraps
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Hummus
|$9.50
Artichokes, kalamata olives, dill pickles, and tomatoes with pita triangles
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Hummus of the Day
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
The Wine Loft
2201 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Honey Garlic Hummus
|$11.00
House-made with smoked sweet paprika and warm pita
Protagonist Beer - LoSo
227 Southside Dr, Charlotte
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|$9.00
Served with Carrots, Celery, Toast Points
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Hummus & Veggies
|$10.00
Clas sic Hummus. Carrot Sticks . Celery Sticks
Cucumbers Sticks . House Focaccia Bread
Corn Tortilla Chips
Halal Street Food
4044 Connection Point Boulevard, Charlotte
|Hummus & Pita Chips
|$4.99
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|HUMMUS
|$15.00
chickpeas, garlic, harissa, Essex baguette
|Hummus
|$14.00
chickpeas, harissa, olive oil, garlic naan
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Black Bean Hummus
|$8.95
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Fava Bean Hummus
|$14.00
grape tomatoes, spicy feta, toasted flat bread
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Hummus
|$11.00
Butterbean Hummus, Toasted Rye
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Hummus
|$5.00
Chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic, Lemon, Paprika
16oz. Serves 2-3
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Fairwood 226
226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte
|Hummus Roasted Red Pepper & Toasted Pita Chips
|$8.00
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with toasted Pita chips.
800° Woodfired Kitchen
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte
|Avocado + Hummus Sandwich
|$15.00
Creamy hummus, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, arugula, tahini dressing