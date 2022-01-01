Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve hummus

Ilios Crafted Greek image

 

Ilios Crafted Greek

1514 S. Church St., Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Spread$4.95
Kids Hummus W/ Bread and Cucumbers$4.95
Side of Hummus NO PITA$2.00
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
CARROT HUMMUS image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CARROT HUMMUS$14.50
kale, green and purple cabbage, carrot hummus, avocado, roasted butternut squash, roasted cauliflower, white beans, and house made basil cilantro dressing
Carrot Hummus
Chipotle Hummus
More about Living Kitchen
Item pic

 

GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Trio$11.95
Thai Chili, Pesto, and Olive Oil Hummus, Pita Bread and Cucumber Slices
More about GWRNoDa
Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Hummus$12.50
Portobellos, grilled onions and peppers, hummus, feta cheese, lemon kale
Mushroom & Hummus Wrap Box$75.00
Portobellos, grilled onions and peppers, hummus, feta cheese, lemon kale. 12 half wraps
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$9.50
Artichokes, kalamata olives, dill pickles, and tomatoes with pita triangles
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus of the Day$7.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
The Wine Loft image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

The Wine Loft

2201 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Garlic Hummus$11.00
House-made with smoked sweet paprika and warm pita
More about The Wine Loft
Consumer pic

 

Protagonist Beer - LoSo

227 Southside Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$9.00
Served with Carrots, Celery, Toast Points
More about Protagonist Beer - LoSo
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Veggies$10.00
Clas sic Hummus. Carrot Sticks . Celery Sticks
Cucumbers Sticks . House Focaccia Bread
Corn Tortilla Chips
More about Heist Brewery
Halal Street Food image

 

Halal Street Food

4044 Connection Point Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus & Pita Chips$4.99
More about Halal Street Food
Item pic

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUMMUS$15.00
chickpeas, garlic, harissa, Essex baguette
Hummus$14.00
chickpeas, harissa, olive oil, garlic naan
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Hummus$8.95
More about Diamond Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fava Bean Hummus$14.00
grape tomatoes, spicy feta, toasted flat bread
More about Napa on Providence
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$11.00
Butterbean Hummus, Toasted Rye
More about Kings Kitchen
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$5.00
Chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic, Lemon, Paprika
16oz. Serves 2-3
More about Kosher Charlotte
The Fairwood 226 image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fairwood 226

226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus Roasted Red Pepper & Toasted Pita Chips$8.00
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with toasted Pita chips.
More about The Fairwood 226
Item pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado + Hummus Sandwich$15.00
Creamy hummus, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, arugula, tahini dressing
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus & Crudités$10.95
Butterbean hummus and roasted beet hummus served with toasted bread
More about Southern Pecan

