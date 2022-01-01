Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Cuban Fried Rice image

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Fried Rice$10.00
Roasted lechon, bacon, caramelized pineapple, plantains, onions, red peppers, scallions, garlic, egg and dark soy. Stir fried with jasmine rice and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and Sol sauce.
Kid's Chicken Fried Rice$6.00
More about Calle Sol
Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$14.00
SHRIMP, ONION, CARROT, GREEN ONION, EGG, SESAME SEED
PORK BELLY FRIED RICE$14.00
SEAFOOD FRIED RICE$16.00
MIXED SEAFOOD, ONION, CARROT, GREEN ONION, EGG, SESAME SEED
More about Yamazaru
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice$3.95
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bahn Thai Fried Rice$13.45
White rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.
Chicken Fried Rice (Kids)$7.00
Chicken Fried Rice
Side Fried Rice$4.00
More about Bahn Thai
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice$16.00
Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice$17.00
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
More about Bulgogi Box
Item pic

 

Dakshin indian Grill

16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$15.99
More about Dakshin indian Grill
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Fried Rice$5.00
Eggs, peas & carrot
Fried Rice$3.00
Inari - Fried tofu filled with rice, topped with crab$1.75
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Fried Rice$14.95
Shrimp, Scallops, Squid and Mixed Vegetables
Vegetable Fried Rice$10.95
Side Fried Rice$6.50
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

 

Xiao Bao - Charlotte

1115 n brevard st, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice
Thai style shrimp fried rice with jasmine.
gluten free
More about Xiao Bao - Charlotte
Twisted Fried Rice image

 

Twisted Eats by Kre8

1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Twisted Fried Rice$11.00
seared chicken OR roasted veggies. ponzu, roasted peppers, scallions, house white sauce.
More about Twisted Eats by Kre8
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Fried Rice$13.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Fried Rice$6.95
Fried Rice$8.99
House butter fried rice with onions, eggs, garlic, and soy sauce
More about Cilantro Noodle

