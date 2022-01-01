Fried rice in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fried rice
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Cuban Fried Rice
|$10.00
Roasted lechon, bacon, caramelized pineapple, plantains, onions, red peppers, scallions, garlic, egg and dark soy. Stir fried with jasmine rice and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and Sol sauce.
|Kid's Chicken Fried Rice
|$6.00
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$14.00
SHRIMP, ONION, CARROT, GREEN ONION, EGG, SESAME SEED
|PORK BELLY FRIED RICE
|$14.00
|SEAFOOD FRIED RICE
|$16.00
MIXED SEAFOOD, ONION, CARROT, GREEN ONION, EGG, SESAME SEED
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Bahn Thai Fried Rice
|$13.45
White rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.
|Chicken Fried Rice (Kids)
|$7.00
Chicken Fried Rice
|Side Fried Rice
|$4.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice
|$17.00
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
Dakshin indian Grill
16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte
|Fried Rice
|$15.99
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Plain Fried Rice
|$5.00
Eggs, peas & carrot
|Fried Rice
|$3.00
|Inari - Fried tofu filled with rice, topped with crab
|$1.75
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Seafood Fried Rice
|$14.95
Shrimp, Scallops, Squid and Mixed Vegetables
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Side Fried Rice
|$6.50
Xiao Bao - Charlotte
1115 n brevard st, charlotte
|Shrimp Fried Rice
Thai style shrimp fried rice with jasmine.
gluten free
Twisted Eats by Kre8
1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Twisted Fried Rice
|$11.00
seared chicken OR roasted veggies. ponzu, roasted peppers, scallions, house white sauce.
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$13.00