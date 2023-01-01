Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Dum biryani in
Charlotte
/
Charlotte
/
Dum Biryani
Charlotte restaurants that serve dum biryani
Biryani Nation
14027 Conlan Circle, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Chicken Dum Biryani
$14.99
More about Biryani Nation
DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL
16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Hyderabad Dum Biryani Specials
$15.99
More about DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte
Cake
Eel
French Fries
Masala Dosa
Kimchi
Cheese Naan
Miso Soup
Turkey Burgers
Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
NoDa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More near Charlotte to explore
Fort Mill
Avg 4.7
(35 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(898 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston