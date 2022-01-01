Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve tuna salad

Umami PokeRito image

 

Umami PokeRito

7510 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Poke Salad$8.99
More about Umami PokeRito
Pinky's Westside Grill image

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ginger Tuna Salad$9.95
A scoop of albacore tuna, (blended with tuna and wasabi-mayo), mixed greens, tomato, red onion, celery, and carrots
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Tuna Salad
Marinated Italian Tuna, Celery, Red Onions, White Beans & Bibb Lettuce with Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Osteria LuCa
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Niçoise Salad$19.00
Tuna Salade on Croissant$13.50
More about Cafe Monte
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad per lb.$11.49
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.69
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAGURO AVOCADO SALAD (Tuna)$12.00
Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Micro Mix Greens Salad
Kaiware, Sesame Vinaigrette
More about Park Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Pepper Tuna Salad$14.00
Sliced seared black peppered tuna over the spring mix with Spicy yuzu sauce.
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Salad$10.00
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Avocado Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Fresh Tuna, Masago, Green Onion and Spicy Ponzu Sauce
More about Ru Sans
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$6.95
More about Diamond Restaurant
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Pepper Tuna Salad$13.00
Seared black pepper tuna and spring mixed w. spicy yuzu sauce
More about Blacow burger sushi bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Crab Sticks

Mushroom Burgers

Avocado Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cobb Salad

Tarts

Sashimi Salad

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston