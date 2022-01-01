Tuna salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Ginger Tuna Salad
|$9.95
A scoop of albacore tuna, (blended with tuna and wasabi-mayo), mixed greens, tomato, red onion, celery, and carrots
More about Osteria LuCa
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Italian Tuna Salad
Marinated Italian Tuna, Celery, Red Onions, White Beans & Bibb Lettuce with Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Cafe Monte
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Tuna Niçoise Salad
|$19.00
|Tuna Salade on Croissant
|$13.50
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Tuna Salad per lb.
|$11.49
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.69
More about Park Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|MAGURO AVOCADO SALAD (Tuna)
|$12.00
Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Micro Mix Greens Salad
Kaiware, Sesame Vinaigrette
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Black Pepper Tuna Salad
|$14.00
Sliced seared black peppered tuna over the spring mix with Spicy yuzu sauce.
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Spicy Tuna Salad
|$10.00
More about Ru Sans
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Fresh Tuna, Masago, Green Onion and Spicy Ponzu Sauce
More about Diamond Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Tuna Salad
|$6.95