Buffalo wings in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Buffalo Wing Entree
|$16.99
Ten crispy, fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce, with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Buffalo Wings (10)
|$15.99
Ten of our crispy, fried jumbo wings. Toss them in your favorite sauce or choose to split them in up to 2 different sauces! Served with your choice of dipping sauces.
|Buffalo Wings (20)
|$26.99
Feeling extra hungry? Grab a double order of our delicious Buffalo Wings.
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|“Buffalo Wing” Pizza
|$21.95
Chicken marinated in our special wing sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
|Side of Buffalo Wing Sauce
|$1.00