Buffalo wings in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wing Entree$16.99
Ten crispy, fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce, with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Buffalo Wings (10)$15.99
Ten of our crispy, fried jumbo wings. Toss them in your favorite sauce or choose to split them in up to 2 different sauces! Served with your choice of dipping sauces.
Buffalo Wings (20)$26.99
Feeling extra hungry? Grab a double order of our delicious Buffalo Wings.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
“Buffalo Wing” Pizza$21.95
Chicken marinated in our special wing sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
Side of Buffalo Wing Sauce$1.00
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12 BUFFALO WINGS$14.75
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant

