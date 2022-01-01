Logan Square brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Go
Logan Square restaurants
Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Logan Square

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery image

 

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lounge Lager 16oz 4pk$8.99
American Adjunct Lager - 4.5% ABV - Lager brewed with 6‑Row Barley, Corn and Rice. The official beer sponsor of the Maplewood Lounge!
Egg Nog 32oz$24.99
Buy one Egg Nog & get the second Egg Nog on us! 11.3% Alc/Vol - Rum and Spirits Distilled from Grain and Hops with Natural Flavors Added.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Brown Sugar, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Grain
Wallabreezy 16oz 4pk$15.99
DDH DIPA - 7% ABV - We chose to pair three of our favorite Southern Hemisphere grown hops (Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, Galaxy). The result is an intensely pungent tropical hazy juice bomb with hints of lime zest and grapefruit peel.
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Revolution Brewpub image

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes$6.00
A bowl of happiness
The Burger$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
More about Revolution Brewpub
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago image

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

2601 W Diversey, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Bites$13.00
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order)
Tostadas$10.00
Two friend tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pickled onion, and sour cream
Individual Taco$4.50
Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
More about Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
Bixi Beer image

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gong Bao$24.00
Wok seared thigh meat with squash chilies, and peanuts. Comes with side of rice.
Allergies - Peanut, Finfish (Fish Sauce), Soy, Allium
Cheeseburger
Chinese five spice patties, american cheese, szechuan bacon on a house made Japanese milk bun.
Allergies - Gluten (bun), dairy (cheese), Sesame (bun), Soy, Allium
Fried Rice$12.00
Thai style with cabbage, green onion, sprouts, egg, shrimp paste, and fish sauce.
Allergies - Shellfish, finfish, Soy, Egg, Allium
Vegetarian/Vegan options available
More about Bixi Beer

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Logan Square

Burritos

Tacos

Fried Rice

French Fries

Quesadillas

Egg Rolls

Fish Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Logan Square to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston