Logan Square brewpubs & breweries you'll love
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Lounge Lager 16oz 4pk
|$8.99
American Adjunct Lager - 4.5% ABV - Lager brewed with 6‑Row Barley, Corn and Rice. The official beer sponsor of the Maplewood Lounge!
|Egg Nog 32oz
|$24.99
Buy one Egg Nog & get the second Egg Nog on us! 11.3% Alc/Vol - Rum and Spirits Distilled from Grain and Hops with Natural Flavors Added.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Brown Sugar, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Grain
|Wallabreezy 16oz 4pk
|$15.99
DDH DIPA - 7% ABV - We chose to pair three of our favorite Southern Hemisphere grown hops (Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, Galaxy). The result is an intensely pungent tropical hazy juice bomb with hints of lime zest and grapefruit peel.
More about Revolution Brewpub
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes
|$6.00
A bowl of happiness
|The Burger
|$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
More about Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
TACOS
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
2601 W Diversey, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito Bites
|$13.00
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order)
|Tostadas
|$10.00
Two friend tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pickled onion, and sour cream
|Individual Taco
|$4.50
Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
More about Bixi Beer
Bixi Beer
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Gong Bao
|$24.00
Wok seared thigh meat with squash chilies, and peanuts. Comes with side of rice.
Allergies - Peanut, Finfish (Fish Sauce), Soy, Allium
|Cheeseburger
Chinese five spice patties, american cheese, szechuan bacon on a house made Japanese milk bun.
Allergies - Gluten (bun), dairy (cheese), Sesame (bun), Soy, Allium
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Thai style with cabbage, green onion, sprouts, egg, shrimp paste, and fish sauce.
Allergies - Shellfish, finfish, Soy, Egg, Allium
Vegetarian/Vegan options available