Chicken soup in Cincinnati

La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|16oz Chicken Tomato Vegetable Soupe
|$7.00
Healthy tomato Soupe with all the good stuff added. Chicken, veggies, potato, yum!
Ingredients: tomato, onion, garlic, peppers, spices, chicken, wheat, dairy, egg, sweet potato, broccoli, cauliflower, greens, chicken base
Allergens: soy, gluten, corn, dairy, eggs
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.29