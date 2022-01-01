Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve corn dogs

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Mini Corn Dog$1.99
Mini Corn Dogs$3.99
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
Mini Corn Dog Combo$4.99
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mini Corn Dogs$4.75
More about Bacalls Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoked Out Cincy

5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Corn Dogs$9.00
[6] chicken corn dogs with a side of fries.
More about Smoked Out Cincy
Corn Dog image

 

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn Dog$5.00
100% all beef hot dog coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
Item pic

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$3.99
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
Kid Mini Corn Dog$1.99
Mini Corn Dog Combo$4.99
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and sriracha ketchup
Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots$6.00
8 Honey Battered Corn Dogs and Tater Tots
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Corn Dog image

 

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

100 East Court Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dog$5.00
100% all beef hot dog coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
Item pic

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dogs$8.00
Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and sriracha ketchup.
Kid Mini-Corn Dogs and Tots$6.00
8 Honey-Battered Corn Dogs & Tater Tots
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

6778 MAIN ST., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Corn Dogs$6.00
More about Newtown Village Tavern Pizza
Banner pic

GRILL

Champions Grille

3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$7.99
More about Champions Grille

