Corn dogs in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve corn dogs
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Kid Mini Corn Dog
|$1.99
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$3.99
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
|Mini Corn Dog Combo
|$4.99
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Kids Corn Dogs
|$9.00
[6] chicken corn dogs with a side of fries.
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati
|Corn Dog
|$5.00
100% all beef hot dog coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.00
Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and sriracha ketchup
|Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots
|$6.00
8 Honey Battered Corn Dogs and Tater Tots
Newtown Village Tavern Pizza
6778 MAIN ST., Cincinnati
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$6.00
GRILL
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$7.99