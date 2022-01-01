Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bratwurst in
Cleveland
/
Cleveland
/
Bratwurst
Cleveland restaurants that serve bratwurst
Schnitz Ale Brewery - 5729 Pearl Rd
5729 Pearl Rd, Parma
No reviews yet
Schnitz Ale Bratwurst
$12.00
More about Schnitz Ale Brewery - 5729 Pearl Rd
Das Schnitzel Haus
5728 PEARL RD, PARMA
Avg 4.7
(931 reviews)
Bratwurst Sandwich
$12.00
More about Das Schnitzel Haus
