Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bratwurst in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve bratwurst

Banner pic

 

Schnitz Ale Brewery - 5729 Pearl Rd

5729 Pearl Rd, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Schnitz Ale Bratwurst$12.00
More about Schnitz Ale Brewery - 5729 Pearl Rd
Das Schnitzel Haus image

 

Das Schnitzel Haus

5728 PEARL RD, PARMA

Avg 4.7 (931 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bratwurst Sandwich$12.00
More about Das Schnitzel Haus

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Meatloaf

Spinach Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Tacos

Ceviche

Crab Cakes

Chicken Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston