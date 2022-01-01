Naan in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve naan
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Edamame Hummus & Naan Bread
|$8.00
|Side Naan Bread
|$4.00
Rebol
101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland
|Vegan Power Bowl NAAN Bol
|$12.00
Kale Salad, Red Pepper Falafel, Citrus Guac, Hummus, Sweet Beets, Cashew Chimichurri, Crispy Garlic, Scallions.
Gluten-Free - not served with crisps. ***Contains Nuts***
|Rebol Steak 2.0 NAAN Bol
|$14.00
Kale Salad, Rebol Rice, Sweet Beats, Guacamole, Herbed Goat Cheese, Yum Yum, Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
|BYO NAAN Bol
|$9.00
Customize your Bol: Pick your base, protein, sides, sauce, and garnishes.
**Coconut Crisps Contain Gluten.