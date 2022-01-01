Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve naan

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame Hummus & Naan Bread$8.00
Side Naan Bread$4.00
More about SASA Restaurant
Item pic

 

Rebol

101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Power Bowl NAAN Bol$12.00
Kale Salad, Red Pepper Falafel, Citrus Guac, Hummus, Sweet Beets, Cashew Chimichurri, Crispy Garlic, Scallions.
Gluten-Free - not served with crisps. ***Contains Nuts***
Rebol Steak 2.0 NAAN Bol$14.00
Kale Salad, Rebol Rice, Sweet Beats, Guacamole, Herbed Goat Cheese, Yum Yum, Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
BYO NAAN Bol$9.00
Customize your Bol: Pick your base, protein, sides, sauce, and garnishes.
**Coconut Crisps Contain Gluten.
More about Rebol
Amba image

 

Amba

1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
extra naan bread$5.00
2 pieces
More about Amba

