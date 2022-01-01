Shrimp basket in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp basket
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Boss Dog Brewing Co.
2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$14.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|Butterfly Shrimp Basket
|$9.99
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Breaded fried shrimp with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbors Bar and Grill
15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland
|Breaded Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Twelve (12) butterflied breaded shrimp with panko bread crumbs. Served with cocktail sauce for dipping.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|*Breaded Shrimp Basket
|$10.00
10 breaded shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Crispy panko breaded shrimp served with fries and slaw.