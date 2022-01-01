Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Boss Dog Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Boss Dog Brewing Co.

2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket$14.00
More about Boss Dog Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Butterfly Shrimp Basket$9.99
More about Dante's Pizza
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Breaded fried shrimp with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.
More about Best Gyros
Neighbors Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbors Bar and Grill

15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Breaded Shrimp Basket$11.99
Twelve (12) butterflied breaded shrimp with panko bread crumbs. Served with cocktail sauce for dipping.
More about Neighbors Bar and Grill
Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
*Breaded Shrimp Basket$10.00
10 breaded shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce
More about Cork-N-Bottle
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Crispy panko breaded shrimp served with fries and slaw.
More about BEST GYROS
Main pic

 

House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New Orlean's Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fresh battered shrimp fried golden brown served with fresh cut french fries
More about House of Creole

