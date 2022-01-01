Hot chocolate in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
Steamed Milk and House Chocolate Sauce
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
Our hot chocolate is made with Ghirardelli chocolate and your choice of steamed milk.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Savour Coffee & Creations image

 

Savour Coffee & Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate 20 oz.$3.85
Dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream
Hot Chocolate 16 oz.$3.65
Dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream
Hot Chocolate 12 oz.$3.15
Dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream
More about Savour Coffee & Creations
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Milky Way

