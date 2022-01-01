Hot chocolate in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SANDWICHES
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Steamed Milk and House Chocolate Sauce
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Hot Chocolate
Our hot chocolate is made with Ghirardelli chocolate and your choice of steamed milk.
Savour Coffee & Creations
127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland
|Hot Chocolate 20 oz.
|$3.85
Dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream
|Hot Chocolate 16 oz.
|$3.65
Dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream
|Hot Chocolate 12 oz.
|$3.15
Dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream