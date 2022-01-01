Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$11.00
heart of romaine wedge with tomatoes, bacon, crumbled blue cheese & peppercorn ranch dressing
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Neighbors Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbors Bar and Grill

15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$6.99
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, bacon, sliced egg, tomato, blue cheese and green onions.
More about Neighbors Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

RED the Steakhouse

417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$14.00
Crispy Pancetta, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onion, Croutons, Peppered Ranch
More about RED the Steakhouse
Grayton Road Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$11.99
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Hatfields Goode Grub image

BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.00
Large Lettuce Wedge, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, drizzled w/ French Dressing & Dill Sauce.
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
Item pic

 

NHB - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$11.00
iceberg wedge / bacon / red onion / avocado / grape tomato / blue cheese crumbles / hard cooked egg / avocado ranch
More about NHB - Ohio City

