Wedge salad in Cleveland

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Wedge Salad
|$11.00
heart of romaine wedge with tomatoes, bacon, crumbled blue cheese & peppercorn ranch dressing
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbors Bar and Grill
15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland
|Wedge Salad
|$6.99
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, bacon, sliced egg, tomato, blue cheese and green onions.
RED the Steakhouse
417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Crispy Pancetta, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onion, Croutons, Peppered Ranch
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Wedge Salad
|$11.99
BBQ
Hatfields Goode Grub
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Large Lettuce Wedge, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, drizzled w/ French Dressing & Dill Sauce.